Dr. Robert Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Murphy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulaski Surgery Clinic PA3401 Springhill Dr Ste 400, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Dr. Murphy provided me excellent consultation, clinical treatment, and follow-up. I found his staff to be efficient while being both compassionate and professional. All appointments and scheduling occurred on time which in general I find less and less the norm in healthcare. I highly recommend Dr. Murphy and his team for specialized GI care.
About Dr. Robert Murphy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356381982
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.