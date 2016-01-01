See All Clinical Pathologists & Anatomic Pathologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Robert Murphy, MD

Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Murphy, MD is an Anatomic & Clinical Pathology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Sheboygan, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prevea St. Mary's Health Center
    1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 496-4700
    HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
    3100 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 459-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Door County Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
    • Aetna

    About Dr. Robert Murphy, MD

    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
    • English
    • 1225054992
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

