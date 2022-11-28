See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Slidell, LA
Dr. Robert Muller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Robert Muller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University

Dr. Muller works at Camellia Women's Center in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert J Muller MD
    105 Smart Pl, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 641-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Dr. Muller can make you feel comfortable in the most uncomfortable circumstances.
    Randi Annaloro — Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Muller, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326067828
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muller works at Camellia Women's Center in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Muller’s profile.

    Dr. Muller has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

