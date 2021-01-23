Overview

Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mullan works at Memorial Family Medicine Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Alamogordo, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.