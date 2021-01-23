Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM
Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Memorial Medical Center2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-2776Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Indian Wells Family Practice2474 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Directions (575) 522-2776
Thomas J Chambers, DPM1400 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 522-2776
- Memorial Medical Center
He has been my Podiatrist for more than ten years. He does great work, always friendly and interested in his patients. Also, the staff are very nice, and professional.
About Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1033105812
- Saddleback Memorial Medical Center, Laguna Hills, Ca
- Yale U-Yale New Haven
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Northern Iowa
