Dr. Robert Muirhead, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Muirhead, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Spring, TX.
Locations
Robert S. Muirhead, DDS, MS6086 FM 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 524-6755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to this office by my great dentist, Dr. John Sanders for braces. Dr. Muirhead is very kind and staff is professional. The charge is reasonable and his work is excellent. I'm so glad to find this good group of doctors. I strongly recommend Dr. Muirhead.
About Dr. Robert Muirhead, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1952524159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muirhead has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muirhead accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Muirhead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muirhead.
