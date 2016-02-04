Overview

Dr. Robert Muggia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Muggia works at Digestive Health Associates Endoscopy in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.