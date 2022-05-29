See All Otolaryngologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Robert Muckle, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Muckle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Muckle works at Denver Ear Associates in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Tinnitus and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Denver Ear Associates
    701 E Hampden Ave Ste 415, Englewood, CO 80113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Tinnitus
Meniere's Disease
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 29, 2022
    Dr. Muckle is a great Doctor. He has helped my brother Steve Schwier greatly with his Meniere's. We are working to create Meniere's awareness. If anyone would like to donate to our cause, please see Onthevertigo.org. Thank you!
    David H. Schwier — May 29, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Muckle, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1245215284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    House Ear Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    Naval Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
