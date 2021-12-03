Dr. Mucciolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Mucciolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mucciolo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Riverhead889 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 386-3500
Cory A. Muscara M.d. PC580 Sunrise Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 422-9355
- Nassau University Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
From the first visit, Dr.Mucciolo was attentive and listened to my symptoms. Going forward, he took necessary tests and discovered I did have prostate cancer . Recommended a Radiologist. Took treatment, was followed up by Dr.Mucciolo, now I am Cancer free..Thank you to Dr.Mucciolo for the time and care he has given me. Dr.Mucciolo was direct and informed me of my problem. I will recommend this doctor....
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1245334473
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mucciolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mucciolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mucciolo works at
Dr. Mucciolo has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mucciolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mucciolo speaks Italian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mucciolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mucciolo.
