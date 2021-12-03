Overview

Dr. Robert Mucciolo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Mucciolo works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Riverhead in Riverhead, NY with other offices in West Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.