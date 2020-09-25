Dr. Robert Moulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moulton, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Moulton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They completed their residency with Cabarrus Family Medicine Residency Program
Dr. Moulton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Farrington Family Medicine860 Jake Alexander Blvd W, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (877) 649-3346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moulton?
Just established as my PCP. Did a very thorough job asking the tight questions and educating me.
About Dr. Robert Moulton, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1720642929
Education & Certifications
- Cabarrus Family Medicine Residency Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moulton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moulton works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.