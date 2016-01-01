Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosqueda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Locations
Robert A Mosqueda MD44 E Levee St, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 542-2555
Mosqueda Clinic2113 S Bentsen Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 542-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Driscoll Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942390273
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosqueda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosqueda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosqueda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosqueda has seen patients for Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , Conduct Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosqueda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mosqueda speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosqueda. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosqueda.
