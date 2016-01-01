Overview

Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.



Dr. Mosqueda works at Robert A Mosqueda MD in Brownsville, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , Conduct Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.