Dr. Robert Morrow, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Robert Morrow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.

Dr. Morrow works at Pocono Psychiatric Associates in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pocono Psychiatric Associates
    526 Independence Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 424-2929

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon

Sep 30, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Morrow, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1447365317
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hosp
  • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
  • Syracuse University
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Morrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morrow works at Pocono Psychiatric Associates in East Stroudsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Morrow’s profile.

Dr. Morrow has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

