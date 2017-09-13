Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Morrison, MD
Dr. Robert Morrison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Morrison works at
Community Care - David Powell4614 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 978-9100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrison?
Dr. Morrison has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience. He thorough and kind. I felt respected and confident in his genuine concern from day one. I have a slue of health issues. His staff and him have my apprectiation and trust.
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morrison speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.