Dr. Robert Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Morris, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
Norman A Bolz MD Facs19229 Mack Ave Ste 39, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (734) 647-3243
-
2
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 647-3243
-
3
Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 538-4701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
When I was diagnosed with Stage 3A Endometrial cancer 20 years ago, there was no gold standard of treatment for me. I went for several second opinions which were all different. I finally decided on Dr. Morris because of his compassion and knowledge. He recommended a clinical trial and I completed it. There were several side effects associated with the treatment, however, Dr. Morris worked with me for years to normalize these problems. I am now 70 years old, have lived a great life.. because of his medical decisions. I will always love him.
About Dr. Robert Morris, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1659342756
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.