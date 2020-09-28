Dr. Robert Morin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Morin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Morin, MD is a Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Morin works at
Locations
-
1
Scarpidis Aesthetics - New York Plastic Surgery200 W 57th St Ste 508, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 740-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morin?
Cannot say enough good things about Dr. Morin. I had a rhinoplasty with him a month ago and it came out BEAUTIFULLY. Exactly what I wanted, looks so natural and just perfect on my face. He and his staff are so accommodating and go above and beyond for their patients. Exceptional work!
About Dr. Robert Morin, MD
- Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1346415536
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morin works at
Dr. Morin has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.