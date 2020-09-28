Overview

Dr. Robert Morin, MD is a Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Morin works at Scarpidis Aesthetics - New York Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.