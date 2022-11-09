Dr. Robert Moriarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moriarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moriarty, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Moriarty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Robert V Moriarty MD PC755 New York Ave Ste 250, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 300-2663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been going to Dr. Moriarty for years. He is very kind, patient, and helps us all feel better. Highly Recommend.
About Dr. Robert Moriarty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moriarty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moriarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Moriarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moriarty works at
Dr. Moriarty has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Moriarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moriarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moriarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.