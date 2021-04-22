Dr. Robert Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN.
Dr. Morgan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare200 University Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 290-8707
-
2
St. Louis Minimally Invasive Spine Center4590 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 270-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Friendly, listened to what I was saying.
About Dr. Robert Morgan, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164410270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.