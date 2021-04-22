See All Spine Surgeons in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Robert Morgan, MD

Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. 

Dr. Morgan works at Gillette Childrens Specialty Healthcare in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare
    200 University Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 290-8707
  2. 2
    St. Louis Minimally Invasive Spine Center
    4590 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 270-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Friendly, listened to what I was saying.
    Sickles — Apr 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Morgan, MD
    About Dr. Robert Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164410270
