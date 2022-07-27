See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Robert Moreno, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Moreno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Sierra Medical Center.

Dr. Moreno works at El Paso Integrated Physicians Group in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Integrated Physicians Group
    4532 N Mesa St Fl 2, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Outer Ear Infection
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Outer Ear Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr Moreno is an amazing doctor and person. He is extremely caring, funny, and makes you feel like family.
    George D — Jul 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Moreno, MD
    About Dr. Robert Moreno, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174518823
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hosiptal
    Medical Education
    • University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreno works at El Paso Integrated Physicians Group in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moreno’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

