Overview

Dr. Robert Morasch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Morasch works at Adventist Health Surgical Specialists in Walla Walla, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.