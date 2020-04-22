Dr. Robert Moraru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moraru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moraru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Moraru, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Moraru works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology111 Broadway, New York, NY 10006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is caring, kind, and thorough. I’ve been under Dr. Moraru’s care at Schweiger Dermatology Group for two years now. The office is well managed, which adds to the overall sense of professionalism. I’d definitely recommend his practice.
About Dr. Robert Moraru, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1285705061
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moraru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moraru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moraru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moraru works at
Dr. Moraru has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Acne and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moraru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moraru speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moraru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moraru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.