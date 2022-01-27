See All Psychiatrists in Lantana, FL
Dr. Robert Moran, MD

Psychiatry
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Robert Moran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lantana, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Moran works at Family Center For Recovery in Lantana, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lantana
    7051 Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 202-4220
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Work Reintegration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Simply Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr. Moran saved my son's life!
    — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Moran, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629012125
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
    • New York Hospital
    • Mt. Sinai School of Medicine - M.D.
    • Trinity College-Hartford - BS Biochemistry
    • Addiction Medicine
