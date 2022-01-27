Dr. Robert Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moran, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Moran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lantana, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine - M.D..
Dr. Moran works at
Locations
Lantana7051 Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462 Directions (855) 202-4220MondayOpen 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayOpen 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayOpen 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayOpen 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pmFridayOpen 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayOpen 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pmSundayOpen 24 Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Beacon Health Strategies
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Simply Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moran saved my son's life!
About Dr. Robert Moran, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- New York Hospital
- Mt. Sinai School of Medicine - M.D.
- Trinity College-Hartford - BS Biochemistry
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Moran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moran works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.