Dr. Robert Moraca, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Moraca works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Aortic Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.