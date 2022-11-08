See All Podiatric Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Moore III, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Moore III, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program

Dr. Moore III works at Ghassan Noureddine, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moore Foot and Ankle Specialists
    6550 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Moore Foot and Ankle Specialists
    2616 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-6300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Moore Foot and Ankle Specialists
    21309 Foster Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I have seen been seeing dr Moore since 2019. I had surgery on both feet over the past 2.5 years for plantar fasciitis. Can’t recommend dr Moore enough! Very knowledgeable, very personable and great bedside manners!
    — Nov 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Moore III, DPM
    About Dr. Robert Moore III, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891731063
    Education & Certifications

    • Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
    • Los Angles County Hospital - USC
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Moore III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

