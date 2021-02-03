Overview

Dr. Robert Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Hand Surgery Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.