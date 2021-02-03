Dr. Robert Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Locations
Hand Surgery Associates1498 Freedom Blvd, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 676-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore is a wonderful doctor! I had a Carpal Tunnel Release and cyst removed from my right hand. I was unable to use my hand at all for about 6 weeks prior to seeing Dr, Moore. He explained in words I understood what needed to be done and what recover would be like. He did everything he said and I have not been in any pain whatsoever, from after surgery til now 3 weeks later. I almost have regained strength in my hand now and am able to use it again. All of his staff and himself were very friendly and helpful. I will have to have work done on my left hand in the future and will go back to Dr. Moore again without hesitation.
About Dr. Robert Moore, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Va Sch Med
- Campbell Foundn-U Tenn
- Methodist University Hospital
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.