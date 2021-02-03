See All Hand Surgeons in Florence, SC
Dr. Robert Moore, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at Hand Surgery Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hand Surgery Associates
    1498 Freedom Blvd, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 676-2720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center
  • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Dr. Moore is a wonderful doctor! I had a Carpal Tunnel Release and cyst removed from my right hand. I was unable to use my hand at all for about 6 weeks prior to seeing Dr, Moore. He explained in words I understood what needed to be done and what recover would be like. He did everything he said and I have not been in any pain whatsoever, from after surgery til now 3 weeks later. I almost have regained strength in my hand now and am able to use it again. All of his staff and himself were very friendly and helpful. I will have to have work done on my left hand in the future and will go back to Dr. Moore again without hesitation.
    Richard Weatherford — Feb 03, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Moore, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750363867
    Education & Certifications

    • U Va Sch Med
    • Campbell Foundn-U Tenn
    • Methodist University Hospital
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Hand Surgery Associates in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

