Dr. Robert Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
1
Vr Gokul Prakash MD575 Turnpike St Ste 27, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 682-2310
2
Holy Family Hospital70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 687-0156
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a wonderful experience with surgery
About Dr. Robert Moore, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- St Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Saba University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
