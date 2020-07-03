Dr. Robert Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Moore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9100 Forest Xing Ste A, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (936) 755-4412
-
2
Pain Management Center of Houston PA5420 West Loop S Ste 3500, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 664-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore and his staff are amazing. I highly recommend them to anyone who is serious about seeking pain Management help.
About Dr. Robert Moore, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1245241124
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
