Overview

Dr. Robert Moore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Southeastern Ohio Hearing Aid Center Ltd in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.