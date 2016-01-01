Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Moore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southeastern Ohio Hearing Aid Center Ltd2945 MAPLE AVE, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4717
-
2
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4581
-
3
Zanesville Surgery Center LLC2907 Bell St, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 455-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
About Dr. Robert Moore, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023329737
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.