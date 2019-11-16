See All Pediatricians in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Robert Montero, MD

Pediatrics
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Montero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Montero works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933
  2. 2
    Quest Diagnostics Pediatric Endocrine - Gwinnett
    2270 Duluth Highway 120 Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2019
    Dr. Montero and his staff are extremely kind and caring when it comes to their patients. He set my mind at ease when I was worried over a scoliosis diagnosis for my daughter and explained everything in a thorough and understandable manner. He also fit my daughter into the schedule after I was delayed for her appointment due to unforeseen circumstances. I feel that my daughter is in great care with him as her orthopedic doctor.
    Jamie T. — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Montero, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508997362
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Montero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

