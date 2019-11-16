Overview

Dr. Robert Montero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Montero works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.