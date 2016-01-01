Overview

Dr. Robert Monteleone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Monteleone works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Saint Francis in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.