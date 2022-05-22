Dr. Robert Molinari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molinari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Molinari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Molinari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Molinari works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
-
2
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molinari?
Dr Molinari performed scoliosis surgery on our daughter several years ago. We went out of town to Rochester from Buffalo because we weren’t comfortable with any of our local physicians From our first phone call to our last follow up Dr Molinari and his staff went out of their way to make us feel comfortable
About Dr. Robert Molinari, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548206204
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molinari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molinari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molinari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molinari works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Molinari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molinari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molinari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molinari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.