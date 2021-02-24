Overview

Dr. Robert Moldwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Moldwin works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.