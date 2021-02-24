Dr. Robert Moldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moldwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Moldwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Arthur Smith Institute for Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
-
2
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 734-8500Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Garden City233 7th St Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 294-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw him for the first time. From some of the reviews here, I was going in with a defensive posture. Yes, there was a bit if a wait. He immediately apologized for that. We then spent 40 minutes, during which he was nothing but kind and caring. Not to deny anyone else's impressions here, but I could not have had a better experience. No ego, no ignoring me, not a single negative thing I could say. I am at a loss to explain the difference between my impression and some others here.
About Dr. Robert Moldwin, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275503021
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moldwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moldwin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moldwin has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldwin.
