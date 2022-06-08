Dr. Robert Moghimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moghimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moghimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Moghimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Granada Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Granada Hills Office10515 Balboa Blvd Ste 380, Granada Hills, CA 91344 Directions (805) 526-6016
-
2
North Valley GI Consultants1156 Swallow Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 526-6016
-
3
Valencia Office23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 210, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 206-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moghimi performed colonoscopies for my wife and me. We had tortuous colons which were difficult to inspect. But he was able to get through to the cecum.
About Dr. Robert Moghimi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1184679664
Education & Certifications
- McV Hospital
- Rush Presbyterian
- Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moghimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moghimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moghimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moghimi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moghimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moghimi speaks Persian and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghimi.
