Overview

Dr. Robert Moghimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Granada Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Moghimi works at North Valley GI Consultants in Granada Hills, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.