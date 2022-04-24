Overview

Dr. Robert Mittra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Mittra works at VITREO RETINAL SURGERY in Edina, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.