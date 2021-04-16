See All Allergists & Immunologists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Robert Mittman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Mittman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Mittman works at Allergy & Asthma Family Care in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Family Care
    3821 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 423-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Superb doctor. Worth the wait. He saved the lives of my children and my dad. He has been there for emergencies. We go for all medical conditions not only our allergy and asthma issues.
    Ginger — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Mittman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821166877
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Med
    Residency
    • Mount Vernon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mittman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mittman works at Allergy & Asthma Family Care in Bayside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mittman’s profile.

    Dr. Mittman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

