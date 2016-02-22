Overview

Dr. Robert Mitchell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Mitchell works at ROBERT W MITCHELL, MD in Gardendale, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.