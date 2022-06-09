Dr. Robert Minutello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minutello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Minutello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Minutello, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Queens Hospital56 45 Main St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Minuntello, is an excellent surgeon, he is very patient very concerned very considerate listen to your every need I would highly recommend him. He takes the time to listen to you answers all your questions it’s not rush at your appointment. He is very concerned and he definitely knows what he is doing. He is top notch in my eyes I trust him with my life this is the second Surgery he has performed on me and I felt very safe and confident that everything will go well. He deserves more than five stars!!
About Dr. Robert Minutello, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
