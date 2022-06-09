Overview

Dr. Robert Minutello, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Minutello works at NewYork Presbyterian Queens Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.