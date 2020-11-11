Dr. Robert Mino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mino, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Locations
Doylestown Office599 W State St Ste 303, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions
Urology Health Specialists3 Village Rd Ste 100, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Doylestown Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Mino for my protate cancer for over 20 years best dam Dr I Had , if I could give him a 10 I would do It.
About Dr. Robert Mino, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265489983
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- St Joseph Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mino has seen patients for Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.