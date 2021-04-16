See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Robert Milne, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Milne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.

Dr. Milne works at Milne Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milne Medical Center
    2110 PINTO LN, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 385-1393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Apr 16, 2021
Dr. ROBERT MILNE, SAVED MY LIFE. I NOW HAVE PURPOSE TO GO FORWARD. FROM THE MOMENT I MET HIS ENTIRE STAFF, INCLUDING HIS WONDERFUL & BEAUTIFUL WIFE...I KNEW I WAS IN A POSITIVE ENERGY ENVIROMENT. HAVING HAD A TOTAL HYSTERCTOMY AND 3 YRS OF THE WRONG HORMONES THEREAFTER, ALONG W BREAST REDUCTION DUE TO THE WRONG HORMONES! I WAS ON THE VERGE OF A DEED NO ONE WANTS TO DO. Stop living. Sharing my medical troubles w a lady friend she suggested I visit a specialist in the field of natural medicine. I followed up and searched Far & wide... Dr.Robert Milne so compassionate & knowledgeable enabled me to understand from a layman's point of view what I was struggling with. I had gained trust in his ability to handle my female situation. Iam w out a doubt ever so happy that he helped me through a very dark time of my womanhood. His finesse and bed side manners far exceed that of any other professional Dr ive seen in my entire life.. Cost? What is the cost of good health. Answer that to yourself.
Shelagh Davis — Apr 16, 2021
About Dr. Robert Milne, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1629394788
Education & Certifications

  • John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
  • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Milne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Milne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Milne works at Milne Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Milne’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

