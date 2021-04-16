Dr. Robert Milne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Milne, MD
Dr. Robert Milne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.
Milne Medical Center2110 PINTO LN, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 385-1393
Dr. ROBERT MILNE, SAVED MY LIFE. I NOW HAVE PURPOSE TO GO FORWARD. FROM THE MOMENT I MET HIS ENTIRE STAFF, INCLUDING HIS WONDERFUL & BEAUTIFUL WIFE...I KNEW I WAS IN A POSITIVE ENERGY ENVIROMENT. HAVING HAD A TOTAL HYSTERCTOMY AND 3 YRS OF THE WRONG HORMONES THEREAFTER, ALONG W BREAST REDUCTION DUE TO THE WRONG HORMONES! I WAS ON THE VERGE OF A DEED NO ONE WANTS TO DO. Stop living. Sharing my medical troubles w a lady friend she suggested I visit a specialist in the field of natural medicine. I followed up and searched Far & wide... Dr.Robert Milne so compassionate & knowledgeable enabled me to understand from a layman's point of view what I was struggling with. I had gained trust in his ability to handle my female situation. Iam w out a doubt ever so happy that he helped me through a very dark time of my womanhood. His finesse and bed side manners far exceed that of any other professional Dr ive seen in my entire life.. Cost? What is the cost of good health. Answer that to yourself.
About Dr. Robert Milne, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
Dr. Milne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.
