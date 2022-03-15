Overview

Dr. Robert Mills, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Mills works at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.