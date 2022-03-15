Dr. Robert Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Mills, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Mills works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 958-4000
-
2
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute5597 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800Tuesday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pmSaturday8:15am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?
A wonderful thorough Doctor. So knowledgeable and very nice. The office personnel are very pleasant and efficient.
About Dr. Robert Mills, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043223969
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Lehigh University Bethlehem, Pa
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.