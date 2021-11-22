See All Pediatricians in Toledo, OH
Dr. Robert Mills, MD

Pediatrics
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Mills, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Mills works at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatricare Associates LLC
    7629 Kings Pointe Rd, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 841-6202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 22, 2021
    Dr Mills was my oldest sons Dr from the day he was born. I remember as he was becoming an adult we asked if we needed to change doctors. Dr Mills assured us both we were welcome as long as we wanted. Both my sons and I have many fond memories of Dr Mills truly caring about them. Once my youngest was really sick n he sent us to hospital for a test and to come back even though it would be after office hours. He wasn't leaving till he knew Jon was ok... He TRULY cared!! Great man, Great Doctor! I was blessed to have him for my boys!
    Deb Lepke — Nov 22, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Mills, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023067865
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med Coll Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
