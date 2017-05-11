Dr. Robert Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Miller, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am alive because of Dr Millers care, enough said
About Dr. Robert Miller, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1710980453
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
