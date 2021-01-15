Overview

Dr. Robert Miller, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Sgy in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.