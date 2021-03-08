See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Robert Mileski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Mileski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs

Dr. Mileski works at Phoenix Orthopedic Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Phoenix Orthopedic Group
    9941 N 95th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

    Mar 08, 2021
    Dr. Mileski is an impeccable surgeon and his bedside manner is amazing! Dr. Mileski performed bilateral shoulder replacements for my mom 6-7 years ago and also removed a fatty cyst that was causing her arm to fall asleep. His level of care leaves nothing to be desired. He is the Best of the Best. Dr. Mileski was very accessible and called us several times to check on my mom. Eva thanks you Dr. Mileski!
    Orthopedic Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1659451946
    University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Robert Mileski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mileski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mileski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mileski works at Phoenix Orthopedic Group in Scottsdale, AZ.

    Dr. Mileski has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Mileski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mileski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mileski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

