Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Miles Jr works at Alabama Weight Loss Surgery in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Weight Loss Surgery
    52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 307, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3047
  2. 2
    Medical Center East Nuclear Medicine
    50 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Varicose Veins
Constipation
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Barrett's Esophagus
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700830007
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miles Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miles Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miles Jr works at Alabama Weight Loss Surgery in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Miles Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Miles Jr has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

