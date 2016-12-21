Overview

Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camilla, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital, Grady General Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Manor.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.