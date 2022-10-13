Dr. Robert Milam IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Milam IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Milam IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Milam IV works at
Locations
-
1
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
-
2
OrthoCarolina124 WELTON WAY, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orthocarolina PA150 Fairview Rd Ste 230, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 323-2900
-
4
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milam IV?
Dr Milam replaced the disk between C6-C7 due to a pinched nerve which was causing pain in my shoulder and arm.
About Dr. Robert Milam IV, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881676682
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milam IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milam IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milam IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milam IV works at
Dr. Milam IV has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milam IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milam IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.