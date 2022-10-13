Overview

Dr. Robert Milam IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Milam IV works at ORTHOCAROLINA in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.