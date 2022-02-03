Overview

Dr. Robert Milam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Milam works at HonorHealth Medical Group - South Tempe - Primary Care in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.