Overview

Dr. Robert Meyerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Meyerson works at Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.