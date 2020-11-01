Overview

Dr. Robert Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and F.F. Thompson Hospital.



Dr. Meyer works at Canandaigua Orthopedic Assocs in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.