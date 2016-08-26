Dr. Robert Meuselbach, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meuselbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Meuselbach, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Meuselbach, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Meuselbach works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Scott Meuselbach DDS7200 Tylersville Rd, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 214-3596
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meuselbach?
Thank you Dr. Scott Meuselbach for making my smile beautiful today! I drive 45 minutes gladly to see a trusted dentist. Go see him! His staff is awesome! He has a gentle hand and excellent chairside manners. Bring your family! You will not be disappointed!
About Dr. Robert Meuselbach, DDS
- Dentistry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245420702
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meuselbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meuselbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meuselbach using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meuselbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meuselbach works at
737 patients have reviewed Dr. Meuselbach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meuselbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meuselbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meuselbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.