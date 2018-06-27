Overview

Dr. Robert Messier, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Messier works at Centra Heart and Vascular Institute - Lynchburg (Stroobants Cardiovascular) in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.