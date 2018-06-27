Dr. Robert Messier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Messier, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Messier, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Centra Heart and Vascular Institute - Lynchburg (Stroobants Cardiovascular)2410 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-2212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Circle933 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-7772
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor Operated on my wife triple bypass.Two years ago .Fantastic My wife made wonderful recovery.Thank him everyday.It was day of my birthday.Best gift I ever received.
About Dr. Robert Messier, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
